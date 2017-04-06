© Harwin

Harwin awarded EN 9100/AS9100c accreditation

The internationally-recognised 9100 Series Quality Management System standard (referred to as AS9100 in the USA and JISQ 9100 in Japan) is specific to the aerospace industry.

“We have a strong presence in the aerospace market, as our high-reliability, high-performance connector ranges are designed to withstand extremes of temperature, vibration and shock and have been proven in many programmes to date,” comments Andrew McQuilken, Technical Director at Harwin. “EN 9100 certification not only underlines our commitment to the aerospace supply chain and provides greater customer confidence in the integrity of our products, but also it helps us make continuous improvements to our internal business practices which will benefit all our customers.”