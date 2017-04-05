© kimball electronics Electronics Production | April 05, 2017
Kimball manufactures the Acrelec Kiosk
Kimball Electronics was selected as a strategic Contract Manufacturing partner for Acrelec business in the Americas.
Katib Messaadi, Purchasing Director for Acrelec, stated “At Acrelec, we conducted an extensive search and selected Kimball Electronics due to their operational excellence and box build expertise.”
Kimball Electronics will handle all aspects of the manufacturing of large scale kiosks for Acrelec in the Americas. Kimball will manage the full-scale box build and supply chain for Acrelec: from sheet metal sourcing, raw material selection, to integration and test, to warehousing and order fulfillment.
"Our strategy is to provide large-scale box build and full system assembly expertise for our customers in North America that require in-region distribution and support. We are happy to support Acrelec with their innovative solutions for the restaurant and retail market,” stated Steve Korn, Vice President of North American Operations for Kimball Electronics.
Manufacturing of these new large-scale kiosk units began during late 2016 and is ramping up.
