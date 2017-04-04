© ESIA

European semiconductor sales up 5.9% year-on-year

European sales of semiconductors reached USD 2.819 billion in February 2017, an increase of 5.9 percent versus the same month in 2016, writes the European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA).

Looking at month-to-month growth rates, the European market was essentially flat (-0.6%) in February compared to the January sales. This development is in line with results in the regions worldwide. On a worldwide basis, semiconductor sales in February were USD 30.391 billion, down 0.8 percent versus the previous month.



Several important product categories grew strongly in February on a month-to-month basis: discrete, optoelectronic devices, and especially sensors (+4.6% compared to January) all experienced steady growth in Europe. Sales of application-specific chips were also positive in Europe compared to the previous month. Looking at worldwide sales of application specific devices, automotive semiconductors grew strongly in February.



In February, exchange rate effects continued to play a role comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, semiconductor sales were EUR 2.659 billion in February 2017, down 0.2 percent versus the previous month, and up 9.4 percent versus the same month a year ago. On a YTD basis, semiconductor sales increased by 11.5 percent.