Glatfelter upgrades production capabilities in Germany

Glatfelter will complete a three-year targeted investment program at its Ober-Schmitten (Germany) facility that upgrades production capabilities for the electrical and glassine paper markets.

Glatfelter Ober-Schmitten is located near Frankfurt am Main, Germany. Its production competencies include sophisticated technical papers for a wide range of electrical applications including capacitors used in consumer and industrial products; insulation papers for cables and transformers; materials for industrial power inverters; electromagnetic current filters; and electric rail traction.



“The most important focus for Ober-Schmitten remains outstanding quality and continued customer satisfaction,” said Mattis Gosmann, Vice President of Sales and Marketing for the Composite Fibers Business Unit. Furthermore, he added, “The facility will fully leverage Glatfelter’s relationship with Dreamweaver International, an advanced technology company with competencies and intellectual property for electrical products.”