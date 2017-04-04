© kaphoto dreamstime.com

OSI Systems with Security order

OSI Systems' Security division was awarded a contract valued at approximately USD 12 million.

The order, placed by an international customer, is to provide multiple units of its cargo and vehicle inspection solution utilizing the Sentry Portal high-energy system coupled with Z Portal backscatter system and related accessories as well as follow-on service and technical support.



OSI Systems' Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, "We are pleased with the receipt of this award and look forward to supporting this customer's efforts to improve its security infrastructure."