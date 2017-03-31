© saab Electronics Production | March 31, 2017
Saab receives order for next generation anti-ship missile
Defence and security company Saab has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Material Administration (FMV) for the development and production of the next generation anti-ship missile system.
The total order value amounts to SEK 3.2 billion (EUR 241.13 million) and deliveries will take place during the period 2017-2026.
The contract signed is a development programme of an anti-ship missile system in both air-launched and ship-launched configurations. The next generation anti-ship missile system will be integrated on the new Gripen E fighters and in the Visby class corvettes.
“These next generation missiles will provide the Swedish Air Force and the Royal Swedish Navy with greatly improved capabilities, compared to other missiles on the market. They will have the capability to engage any target, in all conditions”, says Håkan Buskhe, President and CEO of Saab.
The missile system has an improved combat range, an upgraded target seeker, and a lower mass compared to the earlier system. It also has an ability to combat a wide spectrum of naval and land-based targets, an all-weather capability and a new design enabling future growth potential.
The new system combines capabilities from Saab’s anti-ship RBS15 missile family with new and enhanced capabilities. The RBS15 missile family is jointly produced by Saab and Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG .
“Diehl is proud to continue its participation in the RBS15 success story with our missile know-how and proven expertise. This joint programme will strengthen the position of both companies as world leaders in anti-ship missile technology, being the first to introduce a next generation missile to the market”, says Claus Günther, CEO of Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG.
The contract signed is a development programme of an anti-ship missile system in both air-launched and ship-launched configurations. The next generation anti-ship missile system will be integrated on the new Gripen E fighters and in the Visby class corvettes.
“These next generation missiles will provide the Swedish Air Force and the Royal Swedish Navy with greatly improved capabilities, compared to other missiles on the market. They will have the capability to engage any target, in all conditions”, says Håkan Buskhe, President and CEO of Saab.
The missile system has an improved combat range, an upgraded target seeker, and a lower mass compared to the earlier system. It also has an ability to combat a wide spectrum of naval and land-based targets, an all-weather capability and a new design enabling future growth potential.
The new system combines capabilities from Saab’s anti-ship RBS15 missile family with new and enhanced capabilities. The RBS15 missile family is jointly produced by Saab and Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG .
“Diehl is proud to continue its participation in the RBS15 success story with our missile know-how and proven expertise. This joint programme will strengthen the position of both companies as world leaders in anti-ship missile technology, being the first to introduce a next generation missile to the market”, says Claus Günther, CEO of Diehl Defence GmbH & Co. KG.
Spiking ASPs prompt market forecast revision to 11 percent increase IC Insights has raised its worldwide IC market growth forecast for 2017 to 11 percent, more than twice its original 5 percent outlook.
Terma and Northrop Grumman sign F-35 MoU A MoU has been signed between Terma and Northrop Grumman confirming future opportunities for Terma to pursue additional component production beyond their current contracted agreements for the F-35 Lightning II...
Saab receives order for next generation anti-ship missile Defence and security company Saab has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Material...
New Datwyler centre in Manchester bring layoffs elsewhere Datwyler intends to set up a new centre of expertise in its Technical Components division...
Voltabox receives battery module order paragon's wholly owned Voltabox subsidiary gets to produce battery modules in...
Harju Elekter purchased a majority holding in Energo Veritas AS Harju Elekter purchased an 80.5% holding in Energo Veritas OÜ, a company trading in...
OSI Systems delivers cargo inspection systems OSI Systems awarded USD 12 Million contract from an un-named, international...
List: Intel, Samsung, Qualcomm ... The worldwide semiconductor market showed signs of recovery in 2016 following a down year in 2015. In 2016, the market posted a year-end growth rate of 2 percent with chip growth seen across multiple market segments.
Kaney Aerospace acquired BVR Technologies The combined company will operate as Kaney Aerospace with a workforce of over 120...
North American PCB order growth boosts Book-to-Bill ratio Strong bookings growth pushed the PCB book-to-bill ratio up to 1.04, writes industry association...
Skeleton opens German manufacturing facility Skeleton Technologies has officially opened a new production line in Saxony...
Telensa shifts production from Asia to the UK Telensa is moving its manufacturing back to the UK. After a strategic review of...
Clavister delivers Virtual Security Solution to Nokia Networks Virtual security specialist Clavister has received the first order from Nokia for its advanced virtual security solution.
Kongsberg Ship's bridge simulators for University College of Southeast Norway The University College of Southeast Norway (USN) has contracted Kongsberg Digital to deliver a major upgrade of its maritime simulator park.
HI-LEX with factory in Czech Republic Japanese component supplier HI-LEX Corp. is investing CZK 1.16 billion (EUR 43 million) and...
SMA Solar sells off sub to Chinese buyer SMA Solar Technology AG concluded the sale of its subsidiary SMA Railway...
s.e.t. Electronics invests in Poland German EMS-provider s.e.t. Electronics AG has invested in a new AOI system for its Polish...
Dynamic EMS: Revenue up 6 percent Dynamic EMS reported on continued growth for financial year FY16, with an increase of 6...
ULT increases production area ULT AG, vendor of air technology solutions, continues to expand. Opening its fifth production hall...
Brexit: no unilateral concessions in favour of the UK The Brexit negotiations must proceed swiftly and transparently to avoid...
From Diesel to Hybrid: Continental controls Mercedes E-class Whether it's a gasoline vehicle, diesel vehicle, or a plug-in hybrid: in all models of the new...
Ericssons new business strategy to return to former glory Ericsson says that it will pursue a more focused business strategy to revitalise technology...
Kuala Lumpur connects further with Bombardier trains Bombardier Transportation and its local partner Hartasuma will deliver an additional 27 Bombardier Innovia Metro 300 trains for the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line in Malaysia.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments