Voltabox receives battery module order

paragon's wholly owned Voltabox subsidiary gets to produce battery modules in Germany.

“This new major order is further confirmation for Voltabox of our leading manufacturing technology for mass producing battery modules,” said Klaus Dieter Frers, founder and CEO of paragon AG and managing director of Voltabox. “Our clear strategic positioning in individual electromobility submarkets helps us to immediately implement the planned growth in this segment of the paragon Group and to quickly expand our market position as a leading provider of efficient lithium-ion battery systems.”



By the end of 2016, Voltabox had already provided more than 18 MWh of energy in the local public transport (trolleybuses) and intralogistics (forklifts) submarkets. The new order for a total of 10 MWh will contribute to the further dynamic expansion of the electromobility segment in the current fiscal year as planned.



The battery modules will be produced on the new, highly automated assembly line, which is currently commencing operation at the Delbrück site. This will significantly increase the production capacity for battery modules in Germany.