© weixin shen dreamstime.com

OSI Systems delivers cargo inspection systems

OSI Systems awarded USD 12 Million contract from an un-named, international customer to provide cargo inspection systems.

OSI Systems' Security division was awarded a contract valued at approximately USD12 million to provide multiple units of its cargo and vehicle inspection solution utilizing the Sentry Portal high-energy system coupled with Z Portal backscatter system and related accessories as well as follow-on service and technical support.



OSI Systems’ Chairman and CEO, Deepak Chopra, commented, “We are pleased with the receipt of this award and look forward to supporting this customer’s efforts to improve its security infrastructure.”