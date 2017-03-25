© ipc

North American PCB order growth boosts Book-to-Bill ratio

Strong bookings growth pushed the PCB book-to-bill ratio up to 1.04, writes industry association IPC.

Total North American PCB shipments in February 2017 were down 2.8 percent compared to the same month last year. This year to date, shipments are 3.4 percent below the same period last year. Compared to the preceding month, February shipments increased 3.4 percent.



PCB bookings in February grew by 8.4 percent year-on-year, bringing year-to-date bookings to 1.3 percent above the same period last year. Bookings were up 11.1 percent compared to the previous month.



"February’s rebound in PCB order growth was a welcome change in the North American market, which brought the PCB book-to-bill ratio back into positive territory" said Sharon Starr, IPC’s director of market research. "The recent sluggishness in PCB sales is a reflection of negative order growth in last quarter of 2016 and in January of this year. The current rebound in orders should help to strengthen PCB sales in the next several months," she added.