© Kongsberg

Kongsberg Ship's bridge simulators for University College of Southeast Norway

The University College of Southeast Norway (USN) has contracted Kongsberg Digital to deliver a major upgrade of its maritime simulator park.

The contract, signed in March 2017, includes five new K-Sim ship’s bridge simulators to be delivered during Autumn 2017 in addition to a Long Term Simulator Support Programme (LTSSP), which provides dedicated support services in addition to updates to the latest Kongsberg simulator software developments.



The contract will result in a significant upgrade to the existing simulator park, led by a new full mission K-Sim DNV GL class A bridge simulator, installed in a dedicated room designed to resemble a ship’s bridge. The contract also includes a further DNV GL class A bridge simulator in addition to three DNV GL class B bridge simulators.



All simulators will utilise the latest bridge consoles and feature extended, highly realistic visual scenes. Additional console panel functionality will be integrated for improved flexibility and to accommodate education and training on an extended range of vessels, in addition to enabling more advanced R&D projects.



“It’s important to leverage the power of the best simulator technology in order to attract students and ensure the quality and flexibility of our training capabilities,” said Anne Kari Botnmark, Head, Departement of Maritime Operations at USN. “Kongsberg Digital is helping to ensure that our upgraded simulator park offers world class facilities to educate existing and new students to very high standards.”



“Kongsberg Digital enjoys a long-term partnership with USN, which is located close to our premises and often cooperates with us both in R&D projects and technology demonstrations,” said Bjarne Torkelsen, Area Sales Manager, Kongsberg Digital. “We’re delighted to support them with delivery and installation of the latest technology and further upgrades to meet their current and future training requirements.”

-----



Anne Kari Botnmark, Head, Department of Maritime Operations, The University College of Southeast Norway and Bjarne Torkelsen, Area Sales Manager, Kongsberg Digital.