Dynamic EMS: Revenue up 6 percent

Dynamic EMS reported on continued growth for financial year FY16, with an increase of 6 percent.

John Dignan, Managing Director, is proud to report; “Dynamic EMS has shirked market trends in favour of growth, which stems from both our organic and existing indigenous U.K. customer base, as well as witnessing steady investment from new developmental customers, who are coming to Dynamic EMS for the quality, precision, and pace, which is required when bringing innovation to life.”



Mr. Dignan believes that his long-term view to cementing customer relationships has enabled Dynamic EMS to stay ahead of the curve, and is even more important during the current uncertainty and the macroeconomics of global trade. Over the coming financial period, Dynamic EMS will proactively forecast how the macroeconomic climate, the impact of Brexit and the U.S. Presidency, will alter or impact trading and material costing, as the foreign exchange rate fluctuates. The continued consolidation of the distributor network will also compound these cost increases, as component costs will fund varying types of mergers and acquisitions.



However, as previously reported, in spite of these regional and global market conditions, Dynamic EMS’s future predictions for health and wellbeing will continue into FY17. With two new Wearables and Aquatec technology, customers won in quarter one, both of which will reach volume production by year-end, Dynamic EMS will continue to see positive signs of development within innovation and new ventures, a press release states.