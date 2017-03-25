© begemot 30 dreamstime.com PCB | March 28, 2017
Eltek revenues take 10% dip
Israel-based PCB manufacturer Eltek saw 2016 revenues drop to USD 37.1 million. Compared to revenues of USD 41.4 million in 2015, this represented a decrease of approximately 10.4 percent.
Mr. Yitzhak Nissan, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer, commented: “Our fourth quarter revenues of $8.1 million were lower than the USD 10.4 million of revenues we had in the fourth quarter of 2015. The decrease was primarily attributable to the lower number of working days in the fourth quarter as compared to last year’s fourth quarter, due to the local holiday season and the continued competition in the local military market. Our bottom line was also affected by two one-time expenses. The first was a USD 1.1 million write-off of a deferred tax asset, due to uncertainty about our ability to utilize it in the foreseeable future. The second was a USD 271,000 expense associated with the sale of all of our shares in Kubatronik-Leiterplatten GmbH, our German subsidiary, which had drawn significant resources from us for several years. We believe that the sale of Kubatronik will assist us to focus on improving our future results."
"Although competitive pressures remain strong, we have made positive progress in improving our on-time delivery and manufacturing yields. In addition, we continue to enhance our working relations with our defense customers by providing advanced technological solutions that meet their needs. Eltek is also restructuring its sales organization in order to increase the top line. We believe that these steps will prove fruitful for us and will contribute to achieving our goal of becoming a leading company in our field in terms of technology, on-time delivery and product quality."
Highlights of the Full Year of 2016 compared to the Full Year of 2015
Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2016 compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2015
"Although competitive pressures remain strong, we have made positive progress in improving our on-time delivery and manufacturing yields. In addition, we continue to enhance our working relations with our defense customers by providing advanced technological solutions that meet their needs. Eltek is also restructuring its sales organization in order to increase the top line. We believe that these steps will prove fruitful for us and will contribute to achieving our goal of becoming a leading company in our field in terms of technology, on-time delivery and product quality."
Highlights of the Full Year of 2016 compared to the Full Year of 2015
- Revenues for the full year of 2016 amounted to USD 37.1 million; compared to revenuesof USD 41.4 million in 2015, a decrease of approximately 10.4 percent.
- Gross profit was USD 2.8 million (7.6% of revenues), compared to gross profit of USD 6.6 million (15.8% of revenues) in 2015
- Operating loss was USD 2 million compared to an operating profit of USD 1.5 million in 2015
- Net loss was USD 3.6 million or USD 0.36 per fully diluted share, compared to net profit of USD 1.0 million or USD 0.10 per fully diluted share in 2015. Before the USD 1.1 million write-off of a deferred tax asset and the USD 271,000 one-time expenses recorded in connection with our sale of Kubatronik and before the, the net loss for the full year of 2016 (on a non-GAAP basis) was USD 2.3 million, USD 0.23 per fully diluted share
- EBITDA amounted to USD (313,000) ((0.8%) of revenues) compared to USD 3.3 million (8.1% revenues) in 2015
- Net cash provided by operating activities amounted to USD 165,000 compared to USD 1.7 million in 2015
- Cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2016 were USD 1.2 million, compared to
- 1.0 million as of December 31, 2015. In addition, the Company had un-utilized lines of credit of USD 1.3 million as of December 31, 2016
Highlights of the Fourth Quarter of 2016 compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2015
- Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2016 were USD 8.1 million compared with revenues of USD 10.4 million in the fourth quarter of 2015
- Gross loss was USD 463,000 (5.7%) of revenues) compared with a gross profit of USD 1.7 million (16.3% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2015
- Operating loss was USD 1.6 million compared to an operating profit of USD 455,000 in the fourth quarter of 2015
- Net loss was USD 3 million or USD 0.30 per fully diluted share compared to net profit of USD 228,000 or USD 0.02 per fully diluted share in the fourth quarter of 2015. The net loss for Q4-2016 (on a non-GAAP basis) was USD 1.7 million, USD 0.16 per fully diluted share before the one-time expenses recorded in the fourth quarter of 2016
- EBITDA amounted to USD (1.4) million ((17.2%) of revenues) compared to EBITDA of USD 940,000 (9% of revenues) in the fourth quarter of 2015
- Net cash used in operating activities amounted to USD 1.3 million, compared to USD 1.4 million of cash provided by operating activities in the fourth quarter of 2015
Brexit: no unilateral concessions in favour of the UK The Brexit negotiations must proceed swiftly and transparently to avoid...
From Diesel to Hybrid: Continental controls Mercedes E-class Whether it's a gasoline vehicle, diesel vehicle, or a plug-in hybrid: in all models of the new...
Ericsson new business strategy to return to former glory Ericsson says that it will pursue a more focused business strategy to revitalise technology...
Kuala Lumpur connects further with Bombardier trains Bombardier Transportation and its local partner Hartasuma will deliver an additional 27 Bombardier Innovia Metro 300 trains for the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line in Malaysia.
Eltek revenues take 10% dip Israel-based PCB manufacturer Eltek saw 2016 revenues drop to USD 37.1 million. Compared to...
EDA industry with double-digit growth in 4Q The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 18.9 percent...
Norwegian armed forces procures Hugin AUV Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) for delivery of four complete Hugin AUV systems (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles) for detection, classification and identification of...
LPKF expects to make profit again in 2017 LPKF closed the 2016 financial year with revenue of EUR 91 million (+4.4% year-on-year) and...
UK MOD selects Smiths Detection for airport security contract Smiths Detection has been awarded a new, multi-million pound contract with the UK...
Jabil lays off in Scotland EMS-provider Jabil plans to close down its manufacturing operations in Livingston (Scotland) by the end of the year.
Keytronic EMS expands manufacturing Corinth-based KeyTronicEMS is investing USD 500'000 to expand its manufacturing The company...
Bullseye every time – the engineering way Mark Rober might not be the best darts player out there, but he is a rather nifty engineer – which means; he’s actually really good at darts.
Lockheed Martin adds jobs in Johnstown Lockheed Martin will expand production for components of the F-35 Lightning II with a new...
cms electronics expands in Hungary Austria-based cms electronics gmbh now owns 87 percent of the company's shares in the...
German PCB industry booms in January 2017 PCB manufacturers operating in the D/A/CH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) reported a...
Aixtron gets repeat order from Sumitomo Aixtron has delivered a CRIUS MOCVD system with 4-inch wafer configuration to Japanese...
Alstom completes its first signalling project in Serbia Alstom has delivered its latest signalling interlocking technology to the Serbian...
Kathrein secures major order from General Motors Kathrein has secured a major order from automotive company General Motors. The Kathrein...
Apple’s iPhone 6s topped list for 2016 In terms of shipments, the iPhone 6s from Apple bested all competitors for sales in 2016...
Yaskawa invests in Teraloop Yaskawa Electric Corporation has completed a strategic investment in Helsinki-based Teraloop, a startup grid- and utility-scale kinetic energy storage company.
Mahle moves into vehicle electronics Mahle plans to take over Spanish electronics specialist Nagares SA. The transaction is still...
'First light' or second sight with Lockheed Martin From its final orbit location 22'000 miles above the equator, the third Lockheed Martin-built...
Kuka wins major automotive order from Daimler The Robotics division has received a major new order in the double-digit million euro range from a German car manufacturer.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments