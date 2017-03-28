© vinnstock dreamstime.com Analysis | March 28, 2017
EDA industry with double-digit growth in 4Q
The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 18.9 percent for 4Q/2016 to USD 2455 million, compared to USD 2064.5 million in 4Q/2015.
The four-quarters moving average, which compares the most recent four quarters to the prior four quarters, increased by 9.2 percent.
“The EDA industry reported double-digit growth for Q4 in all four geographic regions – Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Japan, and Asia/Pacific. The Americas reported more than $1B for Q4, an all-time record, and Japan grew in double digits for the full year," said Walden C. Rhines, board sponsor for the ESD Alliance MSS and chairman and CEO of Mentor Graphics. “All product categories also saw very solid fourth quarter growth with CAE, Semiconductor IP, IC Physical Design & Verification and PCB/MCM reporting double-digit increases.”
Companies that were tracked employed 36'412 professionals in 4Q/2016, an increase of 6.6 percent compared to the 34'169 people employed in 4Q/2015, and up 2.5 percent compared to 3Q/2016.
Revenue by Product Category
Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), generated revenue of USD 757.5 million in 4Q/2016, which represents a 17.4 percent increase compared to 4Q/2015. The four-quarters moving average for CAE increased 5.3 percent. IC Physical Design & Verification revenue was USD 495.6 million in 4Q/2016, an 11.5 percent increase compared to 4Q/2015. The four-quarters moving average increased 8.6 percent.
Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM) revenue of USD 235.4 million for 4Q/2016 represents an increase of 42.5 percent compared to 4Q/2015. The four-quarters moving average for PCB & MCM increased 13.5 percent.
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue totaled USD 856.4 million in 4Q/2016, a 22 percent increase compared to 4Q/2015. The four-quarters moving average increased 13.5 percent. Services revenue was USD 110.1 million in 4Q/2016, an increase of 2.8 percent compared to 4Q/2015. The four-quarters moving average increased 2.3 percent.
Revenue by Region
The Americas, EDA’s largest region, purchased USD 1'048.5 million of EDA products and services in 4Q/2016, an increase of 15.7 percent compared to 4Q/2015. The four-quarters moving average for the Americas increased 6.2 percent. Revenue in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) increased 20.6 percent in 4Q/2016 compared to 4Q/2015 on revenues of USD 389.9 million. The EMEA four-quarters moving average increased 5.4 percent.
Fourth quarter 2016 revenue from Japan increased 20.3 percent to USD 227.7 million compared to 4Q/2015. The four-quarters moving average for Japan increased 12.7 percent. The Asia/Pacific (APAC) region revenue increased to USD 788.9 million in 4Q/2016, an increase of 22.2 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2015. The four-quarters moving average increased 14.6 percent.
“The EDA industry reported double-digit growth for Q4 in all four geographic regions – Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Japan, and Asia/Pacific. The Americas reported more than $1B for Q4, an all-time record, and Japan grew in double digits for the full year," said Walden C. Rhines, board sponsor for the ESD Alliance MSS and chairman and CEO of Mentor Graphics. “All product categories also saw very solid fourth quarter growth with CAE, Semiconductor IP, IC Physical Design & Verification and PCB/MCM reporting double-digit increases.”
Companies that were tracked employed 36'412 professionals in 4Q/2016, an increase of 6.6 percent compared to the 34'169 people employed in 4Q/2015, and up 2.5 percent compared to 3Q/2016.
Revenue by Product Category
Computer Aided Engineering (CAE), generated revenue of USD 757.5 million in 4Q/2016, which represents a 17.4 percent increase compared to 4Q/2015. The four-quarters moving average for CAE increased 5.3 percent. IC Physical Design & Verification revenue was USD 495.6 million in 4Q/2016, an 11.5 percent increase compared to 4Q/2015. The four-quarters moving average increased 8.6 percent.
Printed Circuit Board and Multi-Chip Module (PCB & MCM) revenue of USD 235.4 million for 4Q/2016 represents an increase of 42.5 percent compared to 4Q/2015. The four-quarters moving average for PCB & MCM increased 13.5 percent.
Semiconductor Intellectual Property (SIP) revenue totaled USD 856.4 million in 4Q/2016, a 22 percent increase compared to 4Q/2015. The four-quarters moving average increased 13.5 percent. Services revenue was USD 110.1 million in 4Q/2016, an increase of 2.8 percent compared to 4Q/2015. The four-quarters moving average increased 2.3 percent.
Revenue by Region
The Americas, EDA’s largest region, purchased USD 1'048.5 million of EDA products and services in 4Q/2016, an increase of 15.7 percent compared to 4Q/2015. The four-quarters moving average for the Americas increased 6.2 percent. Revenue in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) increased 20.6 percent in 4Q/2016 compared to 4Q/2015 on revenues of USD 389.9 million. The EMEA four-quarters moving average increased 5.4 percent.
Fourth quarter 2016 revenue from Japan increased 20.3 percent to USD 227.7 million compared to 4Q/2015. The four-quarters moving average for Japan increased 12.7 percent. The Asia/Pacific (APAC) region revenue increased to USD 788.9 million in 4Q/2016, an increase of 22.2 percent compared to the fourth quarter of 2015. The four-quarters moving average increased 14.6 percent.
Brexit: no unilateral concessions in favour of the UK The Brexit negotiations must proceed swiftly and transparently to avoid...
From Diesel to Hybrid: Continental controls Mercedes E-class Whether it's a gasoline vehicle, diesel vehicle, or a plug-in hybrid: in all models of the new...
Ericsson new business strategy to return to former glory Ericsson says that it will pursue a more focused business strategy to revitalise technology...
Kuala Lumpur connects further with Bombardier trains Bombardier Transportation and its local partner Hartasuma will deliver an additional 27 Bombardier Innovia Metro 300 trains for the Kelana Jaya Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line in Malaysia.
Eltek revenues take 10% dip Israel-based PCB manufacturer Eltek saw 2016 revenues drop to USD 37.1 million. Compared to...
EDA industry with double-digit growth in 4Q The Electronic Design Automation (EDA) industry revenue increased 18.9 percent...
Norwegian armed forces procures Hugin AUV Kongsberg Maritime has signed a contract with the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (NDMA) for delivery of four complete Hugin AUV systems (Autonomous Underwater Vehicles) for detection, classification and identification of...
LPKF expects to make profit again in 2017 LPKF closed the 2016 financial year with revenue of EUR 91 million (+4.4% year-on-year) and...
UK MOD selects Smiths Detection for airport security contract Smiths Detection has been awarded a new, multi-million pound contract with the UK...
Jabil lays off in Scotland EMS-provider Jabil plans to close down its manufacturing operations in Livingston (Scotland) by the end of the year.
Keytronic EMS expands manufacturing Corinth-based KeyTronicEMS is investing USD 500'000 to expand its manufacturing The company...
Bullseye every time – the engineering way Mark Rober might not be the best darts player out there, but he is a rather nifty engineer – which means; he’s actually really good at darts.
Lockheed Martin adds jobs in Johnstown Lockheed Martin will expand production for components of the F-35 Lightning II with a new...
cms electronics expands in Hungary Austria-based cms electronics gmbh now owns 87 percent of the company's shares in the...
German PCB industry booms in January 2017 PCB manufacturers operating in the D/A/CH region (Germany, Austria, Switzerland) reported a...
Aixtron gets repeat order from Sumitomo Aixtron has delivered a CRIUS MOCVD system with 4-inch wafer configuration to Japanese...
Alstom completes its first signalling project in Serbia Alstom has delivered its latest signalling interlocking technology to the Serbian...
Kathrein secures major order from General Motors Kathrein has secured a major order from automotive company General Motors. The Kathrein...
Apple’s iPhone 6s topped list for 2016 In terms of shipments, the iPhone 6s from Apple bested all competitors for sales in 2016...
Yaskawa invests in Teraloop Yaskawa Electric Corporation has completed a strategic investment in Helsinki-based Teraloop, a startup grid- and utility-scale kinetic energy storage company.
Mahle moves into vehicle electronics Mahle plans to take over Spanish electronics specialist Nagares SA. The transaction is still...
'First light' or second sight with Lockheed Martin From its final orbit location 22'000 miles above the equator, the third Lockheed Martin-built...
Kuka wins major automotive order from Daimler The Robotics division has received a major new order in the double-digit million euro range from a German car manufacturer.
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments