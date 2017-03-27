© skypixel dreamstime.com

UK MOD selects Smiths Detection for airport security contract

Smiths Detection has been awarded a new, multi-million pound contract with the UK Ministry of Defence (MOD) to provide a wide range of aviation security solutions across all MOD airports globally.

Richard Thompson, Market Head UK/Ireland at Smiths Detection said: “We are proud to have been selected for this contract by the UK Ministry of Defence. Enhancing aviation security with cutting-edge technology is our top priority. The contract was awarded after a rigorous procurement process and we are delighted to have been able to demonstrate our technical capabilities and understanding of the need for performance and efficiency. The screening systems included in this contract will provide world-class detection capabilities to protect against evolving threats.”



Ministry of Defence spokesman Mr Iain Mcleod said: “This key contract will deliver checkpoint and hold baggage security for all UK Ministry of Defence airports over the next decade. Installation is currently underway, maintaining and enabling class-leading aviation security to support our operations around the globe.”