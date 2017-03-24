© cms electronics

cms electronics expands in Hungary

Austria-based cms electronics gmbh now owns 87 percent of the company's shares in the Hungarian location, 13 percent remain with the previous local partner.

The business relationship between cms manufacturing and cms electronics, which has existed since its foundation in 2005, is strengthened by these changes in the company structure, a press release states. "The takeover of the shares has offered itself, as a shareholder withdraws from the business for reasons of age," explains Michael Velmeden. "It happened at the right time as we had just completed our most successful year."



At the same time, the company purchased the property and building structure. This means that a total of 6'000m² of production space (including space reserves) is now available at the Hungarian production site. After remodelling and adaptation, the additional space will be used for the planned expansion of the capacities in manual production and for manufacturing of medical products. With the increase in capacity, the company also plans to significantly increase the number of employees in 2017.