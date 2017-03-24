© Aixtron

Aixtron gets repeat order from Sumitomo

Aixtron has delivered a CRIUS MOCVD system with 4-inch wafer configuration to Japanese group Sumitomo Electric Device Innovations, Inc. (SEDI).

The equipment is to "boost production of GaN-on-SiC (gallium nitride on silicon carbide) devices for RF data transfer applications including for the upcoming 5G wireless mobile network". The system has been put into operation in the fourth quarter 2016.



SEDI has longstanding experience with Aixtron’s Close Coupled Showerhead technology which enables easy scalability. The new reactor is equipped with optional features such as dynamic gap adjustment, ARGUS in-situ temperature control and the EpiCurve TT metrology system. The ARGUS monitoring device provides full wafer mapping in real time for optimum control of the growth process. Extended flexibility is enabled by allowing the adjustment of the process gap between the showerhead and the substrate.