© Mek

Mek expands its sales network in Western Europe

AOI/SPI designer and manufacturer Mek (Marantz Electronics) hasexpanded its European sales network, adding a new distributor.

SMT House will be representing Mek’s SPI and AOI technology in Germany, Switzerland and Austria, in response to growing demands in the region. In their Demo and Process Center in Marktheidenfeld, close to Frankfurt, SMT House can offer technical support with a range of machines available for demonstrations, training and process trials for customers in the DACH region.



“We’re very pleased to announce the addition of another channel partner to our European network, commented Henk Biemans, Mek General Manager. “SMT House possess extensive experience and are well known and respected throughout the region. Their broad product offering ideally complements our own wide range of AOI and SPI offerings”.