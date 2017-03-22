© LPKF Electronics Production | March 22, 2017
LPKF’s CEO to resign
Dr. Ingo Bretthauer, CEO of LPKF Laser & Electronics AG, says that he will not be seeking another term in the management board after the expiry of his contract at the end of this year.
The Supervisory Board very much regrets that Dr. Bretthauer will leave the company, the companny writes in an Ad hoc message.
The Supervisory Board will now focus on finding a successor in good agreement with Dr. Bretthauer, before he leaves. Until then, the Supervisory Board counts on Dr. Bretthauer's energy and decisiveness.
