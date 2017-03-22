© lacroix (illustration purposes only)

Lacroix Electronics expands in Poland

France-based EMS-provider Lacroix Electronics received the permit to operate in Pomorska Special Economic Zone.

Lacroix's new investment will be used to increase production capacity of the existing manufacturing facility and to implement new technologies. As a result, 200 new jobs will be created in the region.



The investment some is said to total PLN 58.79 million (EUR 13.7 million).



Lacroix Electronics has been operating in Kwidzyn for 18 years.