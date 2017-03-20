© evertiq

PCB Connect moves Dutch local warehouse to Sweden

Since the start of 2017, all of PCB Connect’s stock that was stored at a third party logistics location in the Netherlands, has been moved to the Central Warehouse in Sweden.

The move will provide PCB Connect to have an even tighter grip on its logistics. From now on goods and services will be handled by the company’s own specialists, the company informs via an web update.



In connection with this the company has also increased the number of staff in its central warehouse in Sweden.