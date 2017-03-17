© boeing

1'800+ Boeing workers accept buyouts

1'800 unionised Boeing employees have accept buyouts and were leaving the aerospace company amidst further job cuts.

US-headquartered Boeing already cut around 7'400 positions in 2016 and said it expected to eliminate a similar number in 2017.



The machinists' union said about 1'500 employees had accept a buyout offer that includes one week of severence pay for every year of service and six months of medical coverage. The Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace, according to a report in The Seattle Times, said 305 members also accept buyouts, with the same severance pay and three months of medical coverage. Non-union employees were also offered buyouts, but it is unclear how many accepted the offer.