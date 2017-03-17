© designersart dreamstime.com Analysis | March 17, 2017
Semi equipment manufacturers post increased billings
North America-based manufacturers of semiconductor equipment posted USD 1.97 billion in billings worldwide in February 2017 (three-month average basis), according SEMI.
SEMI reports that the three-month average of worldwide billings of North American equipment manufacturers in February 2017 was USD 1.97 billion. The billings figure is 6.1% higher than the final January 2017 level of USD 1.86 billion, and is 63.8% higher than the February 2016 billings level of USD 1.20 billion.
“Billings levels remain elevated as memory and foundry manufacturers continue to invest in advanced semiconductor technologies," said Ajit Manocha, president and CEO of SEMI. “These investments are paving the way for the ramp of 3D NAND and 1X-nm devices.”
|Billings (3-mo. avg)
|Year-over-Year
|September 2016
|$1,493.3
|-0.1%
|October 2016
|$1,630.4
|20.0%
|November 2016
|$1,613.3
|25.2%
|December 2016
|$1,869.8
|38.5%
|January 2017
|$1,859.4
|52.3%
|February 2017
|$1,973.1
|63.8%
