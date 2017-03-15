© bakhtiarzein dreamstime.com

EC Electronics acquire Hunter Cable Assemblies

Basingstoke (UK) based EMS-provider EC Electronics has acquired Hunter Cable Assemblies Ltd (HCAL) from Arcum Ltd.

Phil Simmonds, Group Managing Director of EC Electronics said: “I believe that the EC group is a great home for HCAL, we are wholly dedicated to Electronic Manufacturing Services and the addition of HCAL increases group revenue significantly. At EC Electronics we believe there is excellent growth potential for mid-sized cable assembly and box build specialists in the UK and mainland Europe. HCAL will significantly strengthen the groups UK capabilities. HCAL has an excellent reputation for quality and customer service, both of which have contributed to recent growth in the business. We hope to build on this and support the continued growth of HCAL in the coming years.”



HCAL will continue operating as an independent business from the existing premises in Theale under the existing management team.