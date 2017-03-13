© ra2studio dreamstime.com Analysis | March 13, 2017
Total chip shipments surpassing one trillion devices in 2018
Annual total semiconductor unit shipments (integrated circuits and opto-sensor-discrete, or O-S-D, devices) are forecast to continue their upward march in the next five years and are now expected to top one trillion units for the first time in 2018.
Semiconductor shipments totaled 868.8 billion in 2016 and are forecast to top one trillion units in 2018. Semiconductor unit shipments are forecast to climb to 1'002.6 billion devices in 2018 from 32.6 billion in 1978, which amounts to average annual growth of 8.9 percent over the 40 year period and demonstrates how dependent on semiconductors the world has become, writes market researcher IC Insights.
The largest annual increase in semiconductor unit growth during the timespan shown was 34 percent in 1984, and the biggest decline was 19 percent in 2001 following the dot-com bust. The global financial meltdown and ensuing recession caused semiconductor shipments to fall in both 2008 and 2009; the only time that the industry experienced consecutive years in which unit shipments declined. Semiconductor unit growth then surged 25 percent in 2010, the second-highest growth rate across the time span.
Despite advances in integrated circuit technology and the blending of functions to reduce chip count within systems, the percentage split of IC and O-S-D shipments within total semiconductor units remains heavily weighted toward the O-S-D category. In 2016, O-S-D devices accounted for 72 percent of total semiconductor units compared to 28% for ICs. Thirty-six years ago in 1980, O-S-D devices accounted for 78 percent of semiconductor units and ICs represented 22percent.
Surprisingly, shipments of commodity-filled discretes devices category (transistor products, diodes, rectifiers, and thyristors) accounted for 44 perccent of all semiconductor unit shipments in 2016. The long-term resiliency of discretes is primarily due to their broad use in all types of electronic system applications. Consumer and communications applications remain the largest end-use segments for discretes, but increasing levels of electronics being packed into vehicles for greater safety and fuel efficiency have boosted shipments of discretes to the automotive market as well. Discretes are used for circuit protection, signal conditioning, power management, high current switching, and RF amplification. Small signal transistors are still used in and around ICs on board designs to fix bugs and tweak system performance.
Among ICs, analog products accounted for the largest number of shipments in 2016. Analog ICs represented 52 percent of IC unit shipments in 2016, but only 15 percent of total semiconductor units.
For 2017, semiconductor products showing the strongest unit growth rates are those that are essential building-block components in smartphones, new automotive electronics systems, and within systems that are helping to build out of Internet of Things. Some of the fast-growing IC unit categories for 2017 include Consumer—Special Purpose Logic, Signal Conversion (Analog), Auto—Application-Specific Analog, and flash memory. Among O-S-D devices, CCDs and CMOS image sensors, laser transmitters, and every type of sensor product (magnetic, acceleration and yaw, pressure, and other sensors) are expected to enjoy strong double-digit unit growth this year.
-----
More information can be found at © IC Insights.
The largest annual increase in semiconductor unit growth during the timespan shown was 34 percent in 1984, and the biggest decline was 19 percent in 2001 following the dot-com bust. The global financial meltdown and ensuing recession caused semiconductor shipments to fall in both 2008 and 2009; the only time that the industry experienced consecutive years in which unit shipments declined. Semiconductor unit growth then surged 25 percent in 2010, the second-highest growth rate across the time span.
Despite advances in integrated circuit technology and the blending of functions to reduce chip count within systems, the percentage split of IC and O-S-D shipments within total semiconductor units remains heavily weighted toward the O-S-D category. In 2016, O-S-D devices accounted for 72 percent of total semiconductor units compared to 28% for ICs. Thirty-six years ago in 1980, O-S-D devices accounted for 78 percent of semiconductor units and ICs represented 22percent.
EDITOR'S NOTE_ The article continues after the charts.
Surprisingly, shipments of commodity-filled discretes devices category (transistor products, diodes, rectifiers, and thyristors) accounted for 44 perccent of all semiconductor unit shipments in 2016. The long-term resiliency of discretes is primarily due to their broad use in all types of electronic system applications. Consumer and communications applications remain the largest end-use segments for discretes, but increasing levels of electronics being packed into vehicles for greater safety and fuel efficiency have boosted shipments of discretes to the automotive market as well. Discretes are used for circuit protection, signal conditioning, power management, high current switching, and RF amplification. Small signal transistors are still used in and around ICs on board designs to fix bugs and tweak system performance.
Among ICs, analog products accounted for the largest number of shipments in 2016. Analog ICs represented 52 percent of IC unit shipments in 2016, but only 15 percent of total semiconductor units.
For 2017, semiconductor products showing the strongest unit growth rates are those that are essential building-block components in smartphones, new automotive electronics systems, and within systems that are helping to build out of Internet of Things. Some of the fast-growing IC unit categories for 2017 include Consumer—Special Purpose Logic, Signal Conversion (Analog), Auto—Application-Specific Analog, and flash memory. Among O-S-D devices, CCDs and CMOS image sensors, laser transmitters, and every type of sensor product (magnetic, acceleration and yaw, pressure, and other sensors) are expected to enjoy strong double-digit unit growth this year.
-----
More information can be found at © IC Insights.
Total chip shipments surpassing one trillion devices in 2018 Annual total semiconductor unit shipments (integrated circuits and opto-sensor-discrete, or...
Senvion with layoffs, mostly in Germany The planned measures will lead to a reduction of an estimated 780 jobs, mainly at Senvion's facilities in Husum, Trampe and Bremerhaven (all Germany).
Global lithium battery anode materials industry concentrated in Asia Lithium battery is primarily composed of cathode materials, anode materials, separator, and...
Diebold Nixdorf to close Hungarian facility Diebold Nixdorf plans to close its manufacturing facility located near Budapest in Gyál (Hungary)...
'Super-Sponge' or how to be environmentally friendly I know it isn't strictly electronics or anywhere near electronics manufacturing in the traditional sense. But a simple sponge to clean up the mess we made? How cool is that!
Device shipments with embedded vision to exceed 460 million by 2021 ABI Research anticipates strong growth in the machine/embedded vision...
Telenor Satellite, Cobham sign THOR 7 antenna supplier deal Norway's Telenor Satellite and Cobham have signed an agreement for the supply of Sailor Ka-band antenna systems to support growth of the new generation High Throughput Satellite (HTS) service, THOR 7.
Yamaha consolidates 3 facilities Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. has completed construction of the new Hamamatsu IM base for the...
Thunderclouds over Foxconn's US investment? Foxconn's manufacturing expansion into the USA have been met with uncertainties.
Former Tesla executive plans EUR 4 billion Swedish battery plant Newly formed Nortvolt AB is planning to build a battery manufacturing plant in Sweden...
European Semiconductor sales up 4.8% year-on-year European sales of semiconductors in Europe reached USD 2.836 billion in January 2017, an increase of 4.8 percent compared to the January 2016 total of USD 2.706 billion.
OSI Systems gets medical order OSI Systems' Healthcare division, Spacelabs Healthcare, received an approximately USD 8 million...
Cicor with successful turnaround Cicor, headquartered in Boudry (Switzerland), was able to get back on track in the second half...
Apple and Alphabet tactical errors present opportunity for carmakers For nearly three years Apple and Alphabet have together set the agenda for integrating smartphones with vehicle entertainment systems, in the form of Apple’s CarPlay and Alphabet’s Android Auto.
Kion Group expands production in the Czech Republic The Kion Group is expanding production capacity for the recently acquired automation...
GE Aviation gets power electronics contract from U.S. Army GE Aviation has been awarded a USD 4.1 million contract from the U.S. Army to develop and...
Celestica to exit Solar Panel manufacturing business Previously disclosed market instability and global oversupply of solar panels continued to negatively impact the EMS-providers solar panel manufacturing business, including the pricing and demand for solar panels in...
Kinestral partners with Foxconn subsidiary Kinestral partners with Foxconn subsidiary G-Tech Optoelectronics Corporation...
NAND Flash revenue grew 17.8% sequentially in 4Q/2016 TrendForce says NAND Flash revenue grew 17.8 percent sequentially in 4Q/2016 as supply shortage reached its most severe phase.
First European delivery for Nano Dimension Nano Dimension has delivery its first DragonFly 2020 3D Printer in Europe, to PHYTEC in...
Harris to provide Taiwan with VoIP communication system Harris Corporation has been selected to supply a VoIP communication system to...
Whelen Engineering orders system from MSC-Polymer Whelen Engineering has ordered an automised super precise micro cross sectioning system...
Valmet Automotive concluded engineering operations deal in Germany Valmet Automotive, a Finnish contract manufacturer of speciality cars, has concluded...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments