© senvion

Senvion with layoffs, mostly in Germany

The planned measures will lead to a reduction of an estimated 780 jobs, mainly at Senvion's facilities in Husum, Trampe and Bremerhaven (all Germany).

"We are setting the ground work for the successful future of the company," said Senvion CEO Jürgen Geissinger. "There is no alternative to decisive changes in order to secure the long term competitiveness of our company with 4'100 employees." Senvion in recent years has developed new products, improved processes, and made the required investments. Now we have to follow through on our strategy and pave the ground for future global growth."



"We have consistently highlighted efficiency improvements as one of the core focus points for a successful future. The announced changes are tough but a required step in that direction," adds Senvion CFO Manav Sharma.