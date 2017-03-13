© kheng guan toh dreamstime.com

Diebold Nixdorf to close Hungarian facility

Diebold Nixdorf plans to close its manufacturing facility located near Budapest in Gyál (Hungary). Production activities from the Hungary site will be integrated into other facilities.

Diebold opened the Hungarian plant in 2006. It assembles and ships automated teller machines (ATMs) and related components, primarily for customers in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Production and related operations at the facility will be phased out by the end of the third quarter in 2017.



The Hungary facility currently employs approximately 150 people.



"As with any project of this kind that impacts our people, these are difficult decisions," said Juergen Wunram, senior vice president and chief operating officer, Diebold Nixdorf. "Closing the Hungary plant and consolidating production into larger and more scalable facilities will enable us to be more competitive, agile and efficient for our customers, and help ensure the future success of the company."