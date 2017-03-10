© cobham

Telenor Satellite, Cobham sign THOR 7 antenna supplier deal

Norway's Telenor Satellite and Cobham have signed an agreement for the supply of Sailor Ka-band antenna systems to support growth of the new generation High Throughput Satellite (HTS) service, THOR 7.

Bergen, Norway-based Cobham partner Pyxisat will provide delivery, installation and maintenance services to Telenor as part of the agreement.



"This agreement with Cobham is an important development for Telenor and allows us to offer competitively priced Ka band antennas to our customers to further promote the adoption of the new high throughput Ka band HTS technology that is available with Thor 7. This contract is therefore the first stage of an antenna financing solution for Ka band maritime antennas that Telenor will be offering to its customers. More details of this offer will be announced in the coming weeks," says Julian Crudge, Director - Datacomms Division, Telenor Satellite AS.



"Sailor 600 VSAT Ka and Sailor 900 VSAT Ka enable the uptime and link stability needed for Telenor to deliver high-speed connectivity on the THOR 7 service," said Jørn Hammersland, CEO, Pyxisat AS. "From an installation and servicing perspective, the Sailor VSAT technology platform is essentially a game-changer. Cobham has developed an extensive feature-set that enables service providers and technicians to manage its Sailor antennas either remotely or on board with ease."