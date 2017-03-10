© norebbo dreamstime.com

OSI Systems gets medical order

OSI Systems' Healthcare division, Spacelabs Healthcare, received an approximately USD 8 million order.

The company is to provide patient monitoring solutions and related accessories to a U.S. hospital group. To be install, among other things, are XTR Telemetry, Xhibit Central Stations, Xprezzon and qube patient monitoring products.



"We are pleased with this significant award and look forward to continuing to support our valued customer," commented Deepak Chopra, OSI Systems' Chairman and CEO.