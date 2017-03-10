© esia Analysis | March 10, 2017
European Semiconductor sales up 4.8% year-on-year
European sales of semiconductors in Europe reached USD 2.836 billion in January 2017, an increase of 4.8 percent compared to the January 2016 total of USD 2.706 billion.
Sequencially, figures are up 1.2 percent compared with the December 2016 total of USD 2.804 billion, writes The European Semiconductor Industry Association (ESIA).
Europe was the only region among the worldwide WSTS regions that registered month-on-month growth in January, based on a three-month moving average.
Looking at the different product categories, the main drivers of January’s growth in Europe were sales of sensors & actuators (up 4.9% compared to December 2016), discrete semiconductor devices and logic devices (each up 2.2%), as well as analog devices (up 1.2%). Good growth was also registered in Europe for semiconductor devices designed for specific applications, in particular for automotive applications.
In January, exchange rate effects were less significant than in previous months when comparing market growth in Euros and in Dollars. Measured in Euro, European semiconductor sales were EUR 2.663 billion in January 2017, up 2.5 percent compared to the previous month and an increase of 6.6 percent versus the same month one year earlier.
