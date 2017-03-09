© cicor Electronics Production | March 09, 2017
Cicor with successful turnaround
Cicor, headquartered in Boudry (Switzerland), was able to get back on track in the second half of the year after a difficult first six months.
Turnover in the last financial year was CHF 189.5 million, 4.9 percent above the previous year (2015: CHF 180.6 million). Following a significant loss in 2015, a small net profit of CHF 0.3 million was made in 2016 (2015: CHF -4.1 million). The loss of CHF 0.6 million from the first half of the year was compensated by the resulting profit of CHF 0.9 million (after restructuring costs).
Record order intake
The Group acquired important new customers in the 2016 financial year, which further strengthened the strategic segments of medical and industrial. In addition to gaining new customers in all areas, the order intake from existing customers also increased significantly and additional development and processing orders were obtained. There has also been a significant growth in order intake of 26.7 percent to a record CHF 223.5 million (2015: CHF 176.3 million).
Site optimization executed
Consolidation of printed circuit board manufacturing in Boudry (Switzerland) was completed on schedule in 2016, a prerequisite for the turnaround of the AMS Division. In autumn of 2016, Cicor integrated the two production and administration sites in Bronschhofen SG into a new building with significantly optimized process flows. Cicor Management AG has also moved from Zurich-Oerlikon to eastern Switzerland. In order to ensure continued growth, land has been acquired in Arad (Romania), on which a new manufacturing plant will be erected by mid-2018.
Positive outlook for the 2017 financial year
Thanks to the record order intake in 2016, Cicor had a good start into the new financial year. The restructuring and efficiency improvement measures implemented in 2016 will take effect in the new year. Cicor expects that 2017 will be a year of good sales growth and clear improvement of results for the group.
Record order intake
The Group acquired important new customers in the 2016 financial year, which further strengthened the strategic segments of medical and industrial. In addition to gaining new customers in all areas, the order intake from existing customers also increased significantly and additional development and processing orders were obtained. There has also been a significant growth in order intake of 26.7 percent to a record CHF 223.5 million (2015: CHF 176.3 million).
Site optimization executed
Consolidation of printed circuit board manufacturing in Boudry (Switzerland) was completed on schedule in 2016, a prerequisite for the turnaround of the AMS Division. In autumn of 2016, Cicor integrated the two production and administration sites in Bronschhofen SG into a new building with significantly optimized process flows. Cicor Management AG has also moved from Zurich-Oerlikon to eastern Switzerland. In order to ensure continued growth, land has been acquired in Arad (Romania), on which a new manufacturing plant will be erected by mid-2018.
Positive outlook for the 2017 financial year
Thanks to the record order intake in 2016, Cicor had a good start into the new financial year. The restructuring and efficiency improvement measures implemented in 2016 will take effect in the new year. Cicor expects that 2017 will be a year of good sales growth and clear improvement of results for the group.
Cicor with successful turnaround Cicor, headquartered in Boudry (Switzerland), was able to get back on track in the second half...
Apple and Alphabet tactical errors present opportunity for carmakers For nearly three years Apple and Alphabet have together set the agenda for integrating smartphones with vehicle entertainment systems, in the form of Apple’s CarPlay and Alphabet’s Android Auto.
Kion Group expands production in the Czech Republic The Kion Group is expanding production capacity for the recently acquired automation...
GE Aviation gets power electronics contract from U.S. Army GE Aviation has been awarded a USD 4.1 million contract from the U.S. Army to develop and...
Celestica to exit Solar Panel manufacturing business Previously disclosed market instability and global oversupply of solar panels continued to negatively impact the EMS-providers solar panel manufacturing business, including the pricing and demand for solar panels in...
Kinestral partners with Foxconn subsidiary Kinestral partners with Foxconn subsidiary G-Tech Optoelectronics Corporation...
NAND Flash revenue grew 17.8% sequentially in 4Q/2016 TrendForce says NAND Flash revenue grew 17.8 percent sequentially in 4Q/2016 as supply shortage reached its most severe phase.
First European delivery for Nano Dimension Nano Dimension has delivery its first DragonFly 2020 3D Printer in Europe, to PHYTEC in...
Harris to provide Taiwan with VoIP communication system Harris Corporation has been selected to supply a VoIP communication system to...
Whelen Engineering orders system from MSC-Polymer Whelen Engineering has ordered an automised super precise micro cross sectioning system...
Valmet Automotive concluded engineering operations deal in Germany Valmet Automotive, a Finnish contract manufacturer of speciality cars, has concluded...
Flir Systems receives order worth $54.2 million Flir Systems has received a delivery order for 50 US Army Chemical, Biological...
Mass layoffs at General Motors in Michigan General Motors is planning on laying off more than 1000 employees at its Lansing Delta...
EGNOS GEO-3 to fly on Eutelsat 5 West B The European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency (GSA) has selected Eutelsat Communications for the development, integration and operation of the next-generation EGNOS payload on a future Eutelsat...
Bittium received order from Finnish Defence Forces Bittium received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for Bittium's TAC WIN...
OSI Systems gets medical order OSI Systems receives an USD 8 million order for patient monitoring solutions.
RUAG Space supports Sentinel-2B Earth observation satellite Following the successful launch of Sentinel-2A in June 2015, its twin satellite Sentinel-2B is set to begin its mission shortly.
GM sells Opel/Vauxhall to PSA Group General Motors will sell its Opel/Vauxhall subsidiary and GM Financial’s European operations...
A123 Systems opens new Czech facility A123 Systems LLC, a developer and manufacturer of advanced lithium-ion batteries and...
Three companies expected to increase capex spending by 25% Eleven companies are forecast to have semiconductor capital expenditure budgets greater...
Camtek gets multiple system orders Camtek Ltd. has received equipment orders from unspecified CMOS Image Sensor...
SolAero expands satellite solar panel manufacturing SolAero Technologies is to invest USD 10 million to increase its existing solar panel production...
Dynamic EMS invests in new equipment Dynamic's Managing Director, John Dignan, announced the arrival of a new Hi-Res Inline...
Related news
Most ReadLoad more news
Comments