© guido vrola dreamstime.com

Kion Group expands production in the Czech Republic

The Kion Group is expanding production capacity for the recently acquired automation specialist Dematic with a new plant in the Czech Republic.

The existing Kion site in Stříbro is to be extended to include a factory for automated conveyor systems, which will cover an area of 23'000 square meters. The group is planning an overall investment of around EUR 7 million in the factory, which should be completed in the fourth quarter of 2017. Production will then be ramped up in the first six months of 2018. The new production facility is expected to employ around 200 people.



The new factory will serve the European market, manufacturing multi-shuttles and modular conveyor systems for Dematic's automated storage and retrieval systems. "The factory is, at the same time, a sign of the huge progress that we are making on the integration of Dematic as a new member of the Kion family," said Gordon Riske, Chief Executive Officer of the Kion Group.