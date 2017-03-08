© vladek dreamstime.com

Harris to provide Taiwan with VoIP communication system

Harris Corporation has been selected to supply a VoIP communication system to support Taiwan’s military air defense system.

Harris will provide Taiwan with its IP-based Voice Communication System for the 21st Century (VCS21). The system modernises the air defense system by delivering net-centric voice communications that reduce dependency on traditional point-to-point communications, while supporting a transition to IP-based communications. It will be installed at multiple facilities throughout Taiwan and initially include 140 controller working positions that can access radio and telephony sites across the region.



"The Harris VCS21 system now supports air defense operations in Asia along with ATM operations in Europe and North America,” said Ed Zoiss, president, Harris Electronic Systems. “Harris VCS21 will be a key enabler for countries seeking to modernize and grow their networks to address the worldwide increase in air traffic.”