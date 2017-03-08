© valmet automotive

Valmet Automotive concluded engineering operations deal in Germany

Valmet Automotive, a Finnish contract manufacturer of speciality cars, has concluded the deal for ex-Semcon engineering operations in Germany.

Approximately 800 engineers at six locations will now officially join Valmet Automotive’s engineering services.



The new Valmet Automotive engineering units in Germany will be led by Dipl.-Ing. Horst Bardehle as the Managing Director of the German engineering units and as an Executive Vice President of Valmet Automotive. The former Semcon Germany Managing Director Mr. Udo Glenewinkel will be supporting the transfer of business.



Mr. Bardehle is an experienced automotive professional with a vast experience in car development, engineering and consulting. He is a member of the Valmet Automotive Group Management Team and will report to CEO Mr. Ilpo Korhonen.



– Valmet Automotive has focused on consistent strategic development over the past years. The recent partnership with CATL and the expansion of engineering power in Germany provide us valuable assets in building up our offering, says Mr. Korhonen.



The new engineering offices of Valmet Automotive are located close to important OEMs: in Munich, Ingolstadt, Bad Friedrichshall, Sindelfingen, Rüsselsheim and Wolfsburg. The ownership of testing operations in Almeria, Spain was also transferred to the Finnish company.