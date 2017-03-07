© Bittium

Bittium received order from Finnish Defence Forces

Bittium received a purchase order from the Finnish Defence Forces for Bittium's TAC WIN system products meant for tactical communications.

The products that were ordered will be delivered to the Finnish Defence Forces during the year 2017. The product order is part of the renewal of the Finnish Army’s command, control and communications system, where the Software-Defined Radio based Bittium TAC WIN system forms the core of the Army’s tactical wireless IP network. Bittium TAC WIN provides a mobile broadband IP network connection for the combat troops. This supports the Finnish Army’s reformed combat doctrine, where mobility, leading the troops on the move and effective communications are playing a key role.



The value of the received purchase order is EUR 3.8 million (excl. VAT).