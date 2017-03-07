© orbital atk

EGNOS GEO-3 to fly on Eutelsat 5 West B

The European Global Navigation Satellite Systems Agency (GSA) has selected Eutelsat Communications for the development, integration and operation of the next-generation EGNOS payload on a future Eutelsat satellite.

Eutelsat and GSA have concluded a long-term contract valued at EUR 102 million covering the preparation and service provision phases for the EGNOS GEO-3 payload that will be hosted on the Eutelsat 5 West B satellite that is due for launch end of 2018. The new payload marks a replenishment of current EGNOS capacity and is scheduled to start service in 2019 for a duration of 15 years.



With the addition of the EGNOS payload, Eutelsat is further optimising the Eutelsat 5 West B satellite that was commissioned in October 2016 on a design-to-cost basis from Airbus Defence and Space and Orbital ATK. Airbus Defence and Space is building the satellite’s commercial Ku-band payload and the EGNOS payload while the platform is being manufactured by Orbital ATK.