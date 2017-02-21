© IPC

North American PCB sales softened in January

Sales declined in January, while the PCB book-to-bill ratio strengthened slightly to 0.99, writes industry association IPC.

Total North American PCB shipments in January 2017 were down 4.0 percent compared to the same month last year. Compared to the preceding month, January shipments decreased 15.6 percent.



PCB bookings in January declined by 5.6 percent year-on-year. Bookings were down 7.6 percent compared to the previous month.



"January is typically a slow month for PCB sales and orders", said Sharon Starr, IPC’s director of market research. "The North American PCB book-to-bill ratio remained below parity in January for the third straight month, but it climbed back up a notch to 0.99, which is an encouraging sign."