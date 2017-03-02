© Data Respons Embedded | March 02, 2017
Data Respons acquires TechPeople A/S
Data Respons strengthens its position on the Danish market and has entered into an agreement to acquire TechPeople A/S.
TechPeople was established in 2010 and specialises in software and application development, architecture and system design as well as communication for embedded and IoT solutions.
- TechPeople has highly skilled employees and a culture that matches our own. The company has built up a strong client list in Sjælland and recently in Jutland as well. Over the last 5 years, we have owned 50% the company together with the founder Kim Fahrenholtz and we are impressed by the level of competence, quality and project execution in TechPeople. The company is well positioned in respect to the digital transformation that will influence the industry and technology companies in the coming years, says Kenneth Ragnvaldsen, CEO of Data Respons.
- We are really looking forward to join forces with Data Respons, even though we know each other very well from the past. Together with Data Respons' specialist teams in the Nordic and German region we now have the best prerequisites to participate in more innovative projects and build smarter technology solutions for our customers, says Kim Fahrenholtz, continuing as Managing Director also after the transaction.
TechPeople had a turnover of DKK 52 million for 2016, resulting in a growth of 49 percent and a profit before tax of DKK 3,6 million. By the end of 2016 the company had approximately 50 consultants in R&D assignments at the customers. As of 31 December 2016, total assets in the company was DKK 15.3 million. The transaction is expected to close within the next 2 weeks.
