Soaring prices of key components squeeze margins

The markets for key components used in smartphones have experienced rising prices since the second half of 2016 because of tightening supply.

ASP of Mobile DRAM to increase by more than 10% annually due to undersupply

Prices of eMMC and UFS products will keep climbing on the back of growing demand to the end of 2017

Global shipment share of smartphones with AMOLED display to reach 27.7% this year despite high AMOLED panel prices

Smartphone brands are under pressure to control costs as rising component prices are affecting their bottom lines