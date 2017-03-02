© suss microtec

Suss MicroTec: CFO resigns

Michael Knopp, who has been CFO of equipment manufacturer Suss Microtec, will leave the company as of April 30, 2017, in order to take on a new professional challenge outside Suss MicroTec.

"The supervisory board met Mr Knopp's wish, but regrets the decision and thanks Mr Knopp for his committed and successful work for the company. The Supervisory Board will take all necessary steps to fill the vacant position again as quickly as possible.", a short company statement says.



Until the decision on a succession of Mr Knopp, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Franz Richter will be responsible for his duties, starting on May 1, 2017.