HON-Flex chooses InCAM Flex as its CAM solution

HON-Flex has chosen InCAM Flex as its preproduction CAM solution. The solution is developed by Frontline PCB Solutions – an Orbotech-Mentor Graphics company – and is a dedicated preproduction CAM solution.

“Since migrating from GenFlex to InCAM®Flex, we significantly improved our efficiency and production quality, expanding our competitive advantage,” said Mr. Brad Chang, Design Director at HON-Flex. “InCAM Flex’s large scale automation capabilities enables us to process more complex files, lower maintenance costs, and cut errors and CAM processing time. Scale and Stretch has increased our productivity by allowing us to scale connectors and stretch the connecting traces faster than before. We’ve also noticed quality improvements since using Advanced Etch Compensation, which performs smoother compensation while eliminating the need to manually repair compensated data.”



“We are delighted that HON-Flex has migrated to InCAM Flex,” said Walter Hsu, PSP Director in Orbotech Pacific. “InCAM Flex was designed to help PCB manufacturers meet the increasing challenges of a rapidly growing flex PCB market by optimizing their flex production processes. The substantial improvements that HON-Flex is already experiencing in their production process are testament to our abilities to provide the right solutions at the right time.”