© olivier26 dreamstime.com

Scanditron strengthens presence in the Baltic region

Scanditron has appointed Viljar Kovaljov as Sales Manager for the Baltic region.

Björn Johnsson, Managing Director of the Scanditron Group, comments: "We are very pleased to welcome Viljar to our team, and we are sure that his experience and competence will further develop our growing customer base in the Baltic countries."



Viljar Kovaljov is already well known to many customers in the region as he has been active in the SMT industry for many years. He has broad experience of electronic production, including soldering, screen printing, stencil production, coating, dispensing, AOI and X-rays: "I look forward to supporting customers in Estonia, Lithuania and Latvia with sales of Scanditron products. I'm very happy to join Scanditron who offers complete process solutions with market-leading equipment and materials such as EKRA, FUJI, Rehm, Koh Young, Besi Datacon, Metcal, AIM and our own lasercut and stepped stencils".