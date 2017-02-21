© fima

Fima expands machine park

Italian PCB manufacturer Fima, has invested in its technological capabilities and purchased a hole plugging machines from ITC Gmbh.

The Vicenza-based manufacturer decided to bring the hole plugging technology in-house after seeing an increased demand from its high-end customers. After an extensive evaluation process, Fima ordered a THP35 vacuum plugging machine and a PD50, a wet planarizer system to complete the plugging process. Besides itse low resin consumption, Fima chose THP35 for its capability of filling holes in selective mode.



Established in 1974, Fima has manufactured for the European high-tech multilayer market. 75 percent of their products are exported to customers in other European countries.