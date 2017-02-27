© mikael damkier dreamstime.com Embedded | February 27, 2017
Renesas completes Intersil acquisition
In connection with the closing of the transaction, Intersil becomes a wholly-owned subsidiary of Renesas. Dr. Necip Sayiner joined Renesas’ executive team, as of February 24, 2017, as Executive Vice President and will continue to lead Intersil as the President, Chief Executive Officer, and Director.
Renesas also plans to continue operations at Intersil’s production facility in Palm Bay, Florida, U.S. and Intersil’s home office in Milpitas, California, U.S., as well as the design centers and sales and support organizations serving Intersil customers globally.
"I am excited to welcome the Intersil employees into the Renesas Group and look forward to building a robust organization that will bring the capabilities of both companies to bear to proactively address changing market dynamics and customer needs", said Bunsei Kure, Representative Director, President and CEO of Renesas Electronics Corporation. "With the close of this acquisition, Renesas has transformed into an industry powerhouse with one of the most comprehensive set of advanced embedded solutions. We believe that this compelling and complementary combination will enable significant synergies and cross-selling opportunities and contribute to creating superior value for our customers and stakeholders."
