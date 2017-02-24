© kitron

Kitron signs contract with Rheinmetall

Kitron has signed an agreement with Germany-based defense company Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles.

The potential contract value is NOK 250 million over a five-year period. The agreement covers manufacturing of electronics, measuring instruments and control devices.



The production will take place at Kitron's plant in Kaunas, Lithuania.



"One and a half year ago we announced a new contract with Rheinmetall Defence Electronics. Our operational performance and ability to fulfil our obligations have opened new opportunities with other Rheinmetall divisions. This new contract with Rheinmetall MAN Military Vehicles is a typical example of how we grow new business through horizontal integration with existing customers," said Tommy P. Storstein, Corporate sales director of Kitron ASA.