Jenoptik: Patriot order worth USD 13.8 million

Jenoptik supplies important components for the Patriot integrated air and missile defense system.

The order was issued at the beginning of this year continuing the Jenoptik’s sequence for Patriot assignments from 2016. The latest order includes the delivery of electrical generators, spare parts packages and test equipment for operating the missile defense systems over several years. It will contribute to the result of Jenoptik’s Defense & Civil Systems segment in 2017.



The technology group has been a long-term supplier of the Patriot ground-supported medium-range air defense system, which is used to counter aircraft, tactical ballistic missiles and cruise missiles.



Jenoptik develops and produces the power supply units and associated sub-systems for the Patriot missile defense system in Germany at its Altenstadt site (Bavaria).