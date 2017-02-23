© tamas ambrits dreamstime.com

Nokia and Intel launch 5G acceleration labs in US and Finland

Nokia and Intel are deepens their relationship to enable the development of 5G services by opening two 5G solutions labs to test and accelerate the commercial readiness of the new wireless technology.

The joint 5G acceleration labs, to be located in Murray Hill, New Jersey, and in Espoo, Finland, will build on the companies' core competencies and technology strengths. Together they will test and develop next-generation wireless solutions focused on all aspects of 5G, from the network and cloud to the client. The labs will work closely with communications service providers and other companies in the 5G ecosystem to support comprehensive integration and testing.



The labs will start out encompassing LTE, 4.5G, 4.5G Pro and 4.9G technologies using building blocks such as the Intel 5G Mobile Trial Platform. Usage of these technologies within the lab, as well as the collaborations that the lab will drive, will help communicatons service providers power next-generation networks and the 5G future.



Nokia will leverage its portfolio of commercially available platforms for radio access, mobile transport and cloud, as well as its leading edge research on Massive MIMO. Intel is supporting the lab tests with the latest Intel 5G Mobile Trial Platform, mmWave research, NB-IoT, massive MIMO, small cells, network slicing, software-defined virtual RAN, Multi-Access Edge Computing (MEC) and cloud expertise.