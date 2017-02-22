© pichetw dreamstime.com

Flex expands automotive offering by acquiring AGM Automotive

Flex has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire AGM Automotive (AGM), a supplier of automotive interior components and systems, including overhead console systems, interior lighting and electronic components.

AGM is headquartered in Troy, Michigan, with additional facilities in the US, Mexico, Costa Rica, Austria and China. The acquisition is expected to close in the second quarter of calendar year 2017. Additional terms of the deal were not disclosed.



“AGM is a highly respected, award-winning provider of automotive interior components and systems,” said Chris Obey, president of Automotive at Flex. “This strategic acquisition will complement and expand our automotive offerings, particularly in lighting, and will further strengthen certain key strategic customer relationships. The addition of AGM will enhance our ability to provide customers with more complete solutions for innovative interior lighting systems, from plastics through electronics, and drive greater growth of our dollar content per vehicle.”



“AGM is excited to be joining Flex,” said Robert M. Blinstrub, president and CEO of AGM. “With Flex’s solid automotive business, broad global footprint and strong culture of forward-looking technological innovation, our integrated offering will increase our reputation as a provider of world-class automotive solutions to our customers,” he added.



Completion of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including regulatory approvals.