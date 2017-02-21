© rawpixelimages dreamstime.com General | February 21, 2017
Vector Informatik acquires US-based Vector Software
Vector Informatik GmbH, a German specialist for the development and test of automotive electronics, has acquired 100% of US company Vector Software, Inc. a specialist in automated embedded software testing in multiple industries.
Vector Informatik has a long experience in providing system and functional testing solutions for automotive ECUs and distributed embedded systems. This acquisition extends that testing portfolio by adding the embedded software testing platform "VectorCAST," a solution for code-centric software testing.
VectorCAST is used in the verification of software with high quality and safety requirements. In addition, the merger will extend Vector Informatik's engagement to industries beyond the automotive market.
The sales and development organisation for VectorCAST, consisting of more than 90 people, will remain headquartered in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, as a business division of Vector Informatik. The division will be managed by John Paliotta as Managing Director and CTO, and Mats Larsson as Vice President Sales, Marketing & Operations.
Paliotta co-founded Vector Software in 1990, Larsson joined Vector Informatik in 2002, and his previous responsibility with the Vector Group was the establishment of Vector Brazil.
"Over the last 25 years the Vector Software team has built a great product and a great brand. We could not be more pleased to be joining Vector Informatik, a company that has complementary products, but also a similar engineering-driven and customer-focused culture," says Paliotta.
"This acquisition is a major building block of Vector's strategy to offer a comprehensive solution for the automated testing of embedded and connected systems. We already have started working to link and integrate the products of both companies. Our joint teams are highly motivated to add tangible functionality across all Vector testing products over the next years," adds Thomas Riegraf, managing director of Vector Informatik.
