Megmar partners with Lockheed Martin to deliver ELGTRs to Poland

Lockheed Martin was awarded a $1.9 million contract from Megmar Logistics & Consulting Ltd. of Poland for production of Enhanced Laser Guided Training Rounds (ELGTRs) for the Polish Ministry of Defence (MoD).

This contract, signed December 22, represents the first procurement of ELGTRs by the Polish MoD for use in their F-16 Block 52+ laser guided bomb training program.



"Megmar Logistics & Consulting has always been proud of delivering the best possible solutions to the Polish Armed Forces,” said Mariusz Maślarz, President and CEO. “We are very happy to add ELGTR – a top live-fire training solution - to our portfolio. We have identified ELGTR as the best option for the Polish Air Force and are very excited to enhance our warfighters’ capabilities again with another excellent product."



“Lockheed Martin has a long and successful history of partnership with the Republic of Poland and we’re looking forward to working with Megmar to deliver this cost-effective capability to Polish warfighters,” said Joe Serra, Precision Guided Systems director at Lockheed Martin Missiles and Fire Control. “ELGTR will provide aircrews with the most affordable and capable, live-fire training while preserving their tactical laser-guided bomb (LGB) inventory.”