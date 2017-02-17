© pichetw dreamstime.com Electronics Production | February 17, 2017
Nordson acquires InterSelect GmbH
Nordson Corporation has acquired InterSelect GmbH a German designer and manufacturer of selective soldering systems used in a variety of automotive, aerospace and industrial electronics assembly applications.
“The InterSelect acquisition follows Nordson’s recent acquisition of the assets of ACE Production Technologies Inc., another high quality provider of selective soldering systems, and expands our participation in an attractive growth niche within the electronics assembly market,” said Joseph Stockunas, Corporate Vice President for Nordson’s Advanced Technology Systems segment. “InterSelect’s selective soldering solutions, like ACE’s, are adjacent and highly complementary to Nordson’s existing conformal coating and optical inspection solutions and are sold to the same set of customers. InterSelect’s largely European business is an ideal complement to ACE’s strong North American presence, and we expect to leverage Nordson’s global footprint to grow both businesses more rapidly.”
Going forward, Nordson intends to operate InterSelect together with ACE Production Technologies under the new name Nordson SELECT.
The terms of the deal were not disclosed.
